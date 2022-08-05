The latest on the Greens co-leadership saga, Levin residents forced to flee overnight and a mass shooting across the ditch in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A 70-year-old woman walking in Rotorua was allegedly nearly mowed down by a trail biker rider who came within metres of hitting her this week.

The rider, who had no helmet, roared up behind the woman on the footpath before pulling away and crossing the road where another helmet-less rider was on the footpath.

The incident happened on Aurora St as the woman walked towards Malfroy Rd from Pegasus Dr.

The woman, who wouldn't be identified, said she suddenly heard the frightening sound of the bikes coming behind her.

She said the rider would have seen her on the footpath but chose to pull away only when he was about a car length behind.

"It scared the hell out of me ... It was disgusting."

Trail bike riders in the Westbrook area have been terrorising the neighbourhood. Photo / Supplied

The woman said she stopped and glared at the rider and both he and his friend turned their heads looking back towards her.

It is the latest in a string of incidents where trail bike riders have terrorised locals in the Westbrook area with their antics.

On Wednesday the Rotorua Daily Post reported gang-slogan chanting trail bikers left a terrified 12-year-old girl in tears after one almost hit her deliberately while she was on a training run on Ray Boord Park, which is part of the Westbrook fields.

The father told the Rotorua Daily Post two riders targeted him and his daughters while tearing up the fields.

A man who lives nearby caught the incident on CCTV and went to the man's aid, telling the riders he had called the police. The riders responded by telling the resident they would burn his house down.

A father and his daughter are threatened by trail bike riders at the Westbrook fields. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua police area commander Inspector Phil Taikato said this week police were aware of the public's concerns and had in the past had success in identifying those responsible.

He urged members of the public to keep reporting the incidents.

The Rotorua Daily Post asked police if there had been any progress in identifying the offenders following Wednesday's publicity. A police media spokeswoman said nothing significant had been handed on but she was still waiting to hear back from the staff involved.

Anyone with further information should contact 111 if it is happening now and 105 after the fact. Information can all be passed on to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online via www.crimestoppers-nz.org. Reports to the council can be made 24 hours a day on (07) 348 4199.