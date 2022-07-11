Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua to get new $2.5m building for Manaaki Ora Tipu Ora

3 minutes to read
An artist's impression of what the new design of Manaaki Ora Tipu Ora's building could look like. Photo / Supplied

An artist's impression of what the new design of Manaaki Ora Tipu Ora's building could look like. Photo / Supplied

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

A new multi-million-dollar building for Rotorua residents to access health and wellbeing services under one roof has been approved.

Rotorua Lakes Council issued a building consent valued at $2.5 million for Manaaki Ora Tipu Ora

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.