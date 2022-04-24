Rotorua Aquatic Centre's multimillion-dollar upgrade will bring the pool "into this century". Image / Supplied

Rotorua Aquatic Centre's multimillion-dollar upgrade is "long overdue" and will bring the pool "into this century", a swim coach says.

A $9.5 million consent to upgrade the centre's indoor pool facilities and do seismic strengthening was among the $34m worth of residential and commercial building consents granted by Rotorua Lakes Council last month.

Swim coach Henk Greupink was "really excited" about what the building consent approval could mean for Rotorua.

Rotorua-based swimming instructor and coach Henk Greupink. Photo / File

"I think it's long overdue ... The plans I have seen will bring the pool into this century."

He was looking forward to a refreshed aquatic centre with new changing rooms, disability access and "lots of really exciting things".

"If everything goes ahead, the whole community will benefit from it.

"The general public will have a hydro-slide, spa pools and a separate learn-to-swim facility which I think is really important."

Swim-Able NZ owner Maxine Parker. Photo / Andrew Warner

Swim-Able NZ owner Maxine Parker spends more time at Rotorua Aquatic Centre than at home.

"The upgrade is going to make a huge difference not just for our clients but for everyone who can't access the pool at the moment."

Parker was grateful for the efforts of the centre staff and the council to listen to the communities who benefit from Swim-Able NZ.

"They've been doing all they can. There's been good consultation."

The redevelopment of the aquatic centre was included in the council's 2021-2032 Long-term Plan. It has a budgeted total cost of $28.3m of which the council would contribute $17.9m.

It said the redevelopment would include upgrades to all existing facilities, a new learn-to-swim pool, new outdoor play and relaxing areas, a new bombing pool and a new cafe.

The council would look to partner fund improvements such as a hydro-slide, splash pad, and new fitness centre.

Rotorua Lakes Council community wellbeing deputy chief executive Anaru Pewhairangi said the consent allowed for the next stage of the centre's redevelopment to begin.

"[It] will improve and modernise the existing indoor space and provide more accessible, family-friendly spaces," Pewhairangi said.

"As part of the re-roofing process, we are taking the opportunity to also undertake seismic strengthening to further improve the overall building strength."

The Rotorua Aquatic Centre's 50m pool after the grandstand demolition in 2020. Photo / NZME

The first stage of the project included the construction of a 50m outdoor pool and refurbishing changing rooms.

A $500,000 funding boost from New Zealand Community Trust to Rotorua Lakes Council helped to complete improvements to the outdoor pool.

"Having received building consent for this next stage, [the] council will go out to tender for the work in late April 2022," Pewhairangi said.

"Timeframes relating to when the work will be done and completed will be subject to the outcome of the tender process."

The centre attracts more than 350,000 visits per year and the learn-to-swim programme teaches more than 67,000 lessons annually.



Overall, consents worth $15.2m for eight commercial projects and $18.8m for 112 residential building projects were approved in March.

In February, $3.8m of commercial and $13.9m of residential consents were approved.

The second-largest building consent application was for a $4.5m paved yard and new truck workshop at Rotorua Forest Haulage on 96 Vaughan Rd.

Rotorua Forest Haulage declined to comment.

Between January and November last year 1172 consents worth more than $250 million were issued.

In 2020, 1228 building consent applications with a value of more than $142m were issued.

Rotorua's top five commercial building consents for March

Rotorua Aquatic Centre

Main pool hall alterations and seismic strengthening

$9,500,000

Rotorua Forest Haulage

New truck workshop and paved yard

$4,500,000

80 White St

Timber-framed first floor for storage units

$575,000

50 Vaughan Rd

New commercial building

$450,000

438a Ngongotahā Rd

Replaced with new whare kai (dining hall)

$140,000

Source: Rotorua Lakes Council