Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua teen jailed for shooting innocent man on Fairy Springs Rd in Rotorua

5 minutes to read
The part of Fairy Springs Rd where the shooting happened in 2020. Photo / Andrew Warner

The part of Fairy Springs Rd where the shooting happened in 2020. Photo / Andrew Warner

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

They'd had a night out drinking and had just been dropped off by a taxi as they stumbled along Fairy Springs Rd to their home. But a teen armed with a firearm driving past thought

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.