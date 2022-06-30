The scene outside the Taupō motel in March this year. Photo / Rachel Canning

Two men charged with the murder of Ryan Woodford at a Taupō emergency housing motel have lost their fight to keep their names secret.

Marty Durham, 40, and Teina Williams, 31, appeared via audio-visual link in the High Court at Rotorua this morning charged with murder and Justice Graham Lang lifted their interim name suppression.

The two men are accused of murdering Woodford, 30, on March 6. They have both entered not guilty pleas to the joint charge.

More than 20 family and friends of Woodford's packed the public gallery and, at the end of the case, chanted Black Power gang slogans and abuse towards the audio-visual screens while raising their fists.

One woman yelled "coward, you did that to my boy".

Lawyers for Durham and Williams, Moana Dorset and Gerald Walsh, asked Justice Lang to continue name suppression because identity was going to be a factor in the pair's trial.

Dorset said there should be an abundance of caution until she was in a better position to review the Crown's evidence and asked that name suppression be continued until at least the next callover.

She said many gangs in New Zealand had their own Facebook pages and she was concerned people, including potential jurors, would Google search their names online which could lead to rumour and speculation.

Crown solicitor Amanda Gordon disagreed, saying identification was an issue in many trials and those defendants did not get name suppression.

She did not think naming the men would impinge their right to a fair trial.

Justice Lang declined media applications to photograph the men in court today and at future callovers but said there was no reason they couldn't be named.

He remanded them in custody to reappear for a callover on September 2 at 9am and a following callover on November 4.

He set a trial for three weeks starting on July 17 next year.

Police were called to the Adelphi Motel on the corner of Kaimanawa and Heuheu Sts about 6.30am on March 6 following a report a man had been injured. Emergency services attended and first aid was carried out, however Woodford died at the scene.

Woodford was originally from Pahiatua but had been living at the motel in central Taupō at the time, police said previously.