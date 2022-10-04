The building was destroyed by fire on Sunday morning. Video / Andrew Warner, Ben Fraser

A leader of a Rotorua community orchestra that lost everything when a fire ripped through its building says he doesn't hold any ill will towards those responsible.

Rotorua Symphonic Band members are reeling after Sunday morning's suspicious fire, which is under investigation by police, destroyed about $80,000 worth of instruments they had collected over the years.

Jorge Meza, the band's conductor and musical director, said it was a great loss, not just in terms of materials, but also in the amount of work inside the building, including original compilations of scores members had created.

"There were instruments there such as two pianos, my German vintage microphone which you cannot buy anywhere, timpani, the marimba - thousands and thousands of dollars that took years to buy.

A charred saxophone in the rubble. Photo / Laura Smith

"It's all gone, all that hard work over so many years."

Although Meza was angry, it was not towards those who might be responsible for the blaze.

"I'm not even angry at the people who torched the place because they are also victims of having no purpose."

Meza said the site was inappropriate for the band because of its close proximity to geothermal hotspots, which had high levels of sulphur that damaged the instruments.

He said he had petitioned to move to a new venue three years ago.

"I always imagined how I could apply for some land that is away from the level of sulphur. Everything that is metal would tarnish and turn black."

The burnt remains of the Rotorua Symphonic Band premises. Photo / Laura Smith

Meza feels more could be done to support the community in Rotorua through music.

"Music has proven to be an effective tool against crime, against drugs but it seems that it is not really important for politicians to boost it."

Meza referenced an example in Venezuela where youth involved in crime were instead directed to learn an instrument. He said engagement in music prevented further crime.

"It turned out to be an amazing outcome ... The experiment rescued street boys and now they are professional musicians travelling around the world. It's an amazing thing."

He said something similar could be an answer in Rotorua as it was his opinion the city was "depleted, abandoned and full of crime".

Rotorua Symphonic Band musical director and conductor Jorge Meza at the burnt premises in central Rotorua, near Pak'nSave. Photo / Laura Smith

Meza has personal experience of the positive changes music can bring to one's life. He said he was rescued when he studied music and left a world of drugs and delinquency.

"I lived in a very poor situation, in a poor country, in Chile ... Music gave me a new world, a purpose.

"Music has absolutely saved me and many others from a world of being idle, not knowing what to do, no opportunities.

"Music is such an important part of culture and yet we're the least prioritised," said Meza.

The burnt remains of the Rotorua Symphonic Band premises. Photo / Laura Smith

But community orchestras were prioritised when they were needed for things such as Anzac Day services, he said.

"We're made to feel that community orchestras are not important even though we feel like an important part of the community.

"We're called upon and we show up ... It's our honour to provide for the community in this way."

Meza said despite feeling sad, he was sure the orchestra would continue to create music together.

"It's very emotional, however we will soldier on as we're an orchestra of instruments and people, and the people are still here.

"We will continue playing because we love it so much."