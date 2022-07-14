Bailey is just one of the dogs at Rotorua SPCA waiting for a forever home. Photo / Supplied

One thing the dogs and puppies at the local SPCA have in common is the need for a loving home - and the centre is trying to achieve this along with relieving capacity issues.

The Rotorua SPCA centre has a 50 per cent discount on dog adoptions for the school holidays.

This promotion will run until July 24 and is to try to help ease some of the capacity issues a number of SPCA centres are facing.

Centre manager Lynne Gillies says the Rotorua SPCA has seen a huge increase in dogs and puppies coming through its doors during the past few months.

"This has been the case throughout the country, and puts a real strain on centres and our amazing fosterers."

She says their team of staff and volunteers work tirelessly to get these dogs and puppies happy and healthy, and ready for their forever homes.

"We still have wonderful people offering their homes and hearts to our pups and dogs - who are desperately in need of both.

"The increase in animals in need, especially canines, has meant that lovely dogs and pups are left waiting for homes."

The dogs and puppies currently waiting for their forever homes at the Rotorua SPCA have a wide range of amazing personalities, Lynne says.

For example, Bailey - a female mixed breed - is a happy, goofy, sweet girl who has the biggest full body wag and greets life with a smile.

Meanwhile, Mac is a mixed breed male who can get a little nervous, but with love and attention his wonderful temperament shines through. He is smart and will make those at his forever home the absolute centre of his world.

"The one thing they have in common is a need for a loving home. It's mainly mixed breeds in our centre at the moment."

Lynne says the dogs and puppies will return the love and attention given to them tenfold.

The SPCA also ensures all animals adopted are desexed, microchipped and fully vaccinated when the adoption is finalised.

"We want to make sure we make the perfect match.

"It is really important for any potential new owners to meet and get to know the pup first, to see if they are the right fit for them, as well as for any other dogs that may already be part of the family."

Lynne says prior to this meeting the SPCA will have already completed an online property check and had thorough conversations with the potential adopters around the dog.

"The meet-and-greets are to get to know each other and form a connection.

"Please contact us if you are thinking about getting a new furry family member. We can offer advice, as well as make suggestions about the best fit for your family."

Lynne says the Rotorua SPCA is also in need of more fosterers to cope with this demand.

"If you have the time and know-how to provide a loving foster home for dogs, puppies, cats or kittens, please contact the Rotorua SPCA."

• To find out more about the dogs and puppies available to adopt go to the SPCA website, and for more information call the Rotorua SPCA on (07) 349 2955.