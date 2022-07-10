Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua principals reflect on 2021 NCEA results

5 minutes to read
Rotorua Lakes High School principal Jon Ward. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Lakes High School principal Jon Ward. Photo / Andrew Warner

Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

Rotorua principals are proud NCEA results are improving, with the Level 1 pass rate for one local secondary school last year jumping by more than 30 per cent in the past decade.

Despite this, school

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.