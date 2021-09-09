Rotorua shed fire: Police name person found dead

Emergency services at the scene of a fire on Froude St on September 3. Photo / Ben Fraser

Bay of Plenty police have named the person found dead after a shed fire in Whakarewarewa in Rotorua.

Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow said a post mortem had been completed and the person found dead was 50-year-old Rosanne Louise Thomas.

Police were continuing to investigate the fire at an address on Froude St on September 3.

Inquiries are continuing into the cause of the fire and police are investigating on behalf of the coroner.

While inquiries are ongoing, police would not be speculating around the circumstances of the incident, Pilbrow said.

Police would like to hear from anyone who had contact with Thomas in the week leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 105 quoting file number 210903/2359, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.