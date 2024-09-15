Performing arts director at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre, Janelle Bish, said Fright Fest was an exciting evolution.

The Sir Howard Morrison Centre is at the centre of Fright Fest. Photo / Supplied

“A full team collaboration brings together a fun weekend of live performing arts experiences for all ages.

“It’s a chance to see the centre as you’ve never seen it before if you dare!”

An interactive film screening of Tim Burton’s 1988 movie Beetlejuice takes place on October 25, and for those over 18 the original cult favourite, Scream - Wanna Play a Game? will be shown later the same night.

All guests are encouraged to dress up as their favourite film characters or other horror-themed cosplay.

Let's Glo Disco is a great opportunity for costume dress-up. Photo / Supplied

Adults-only event, Nightmare at the Theatre, will be on October 26 and 27 with 15- to 20-minute tour sessions starting from 6.30pm to provide an intensive and immersive experience.

“We’re excited to commission a brand-new work from the creators of the popular Night at the Museum series,” said Bish.

The horror-tour experience has been created collectively by Wildside Promotions and the technical team at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre.

A family-friendly edition of the tour is available with parental supervision for kids aged 8 and up with sessions starting from 3.30pm.

Fright Fest ends with the Let’s Glo Disco on October 27.

Let's Glo Disco in 2023. Photo / Supplied

Open to children up to 10 years old, the glow-in-the-dark dance party invites tamariki to join lively hosts by dressing up in their best costumes.

Shaping up to be a weekend worth checking out, Fright Fest has something for everyone.

Tickets can be booked by visiting sirhowardmorrisoncentre.co.nz.
















