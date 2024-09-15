An interactive film screening of Tim Burton’s 1988 movie Beetlejuice takes place on October 25, and for those over 18 the original cult favourite, Scream - Wanna Play a Game? will be shown later the same night.
All guests are encouraged to dress up as their favourite film characters or other horror-themed cosplay.
Adults-only event, Nightmare at the Theatre, will be on October 26 and 27 with 15- to 20-minute tour sessions starting from 6.30pm to provide an intensive and immersive experience.
“We’re excited to commission a brand-new work from the creators of the popular Night at the Museum series,” said Bish.
The horror-tour experience has been created collectively by Wildside Promotions and the technical team at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre.
A family-friendly edition of the tour is available with parental supervision for kids aged 8 and up with sessions starting from 3.30pm.
Fright Fest ends with the Let’s Glo Disco on October 27.
Open to children up to 10 years old, the glow-in-the-dark dance party invites tamariki to join lively hosts by dressing up in their best costumes.
Shaping up to be a weekend worth checking out, Fright Fest has something for everyone.