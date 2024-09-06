A funding pool of $125,000 is available for local rural projects.
Rotorua Lakes Council Rural Community Board said applicants could submit proposals for community projects in rural communities.
Board chairman Colin Guyton said funding was allocated across two rounds per financial year “aimed at supporting initiatives in rural communities that enhance local infrastructure, civil defence, communication, rural safety, and community halls”.
Projects eligible for funding must involve council-owned assets.
Previous projects supported by the Rural Community Board included CCTV cameras, playground equipment for reserves, school bus shelters, and essential items for community halls such as fridges, heat pumps, ovens, and tables, as well as community amenities like toilet blocks, defibrillators, and picnic tables.