Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua rural communities: $125,000 funding available for projects

Rotorua Daily Post


A funding pool of $125,000 is available for local rural projects.

Rotorua Lakes Council Rural Community Board said applicants could submit proposals for community projects in rural communities.

Board chairman Colin Guyton said funding was allocated across two rounds per financial year “aimed at supporting initiatives in rural communities that enhance local infrastructure, civil defence, communication, rural safety, and community halls”.

Projects eligible for funding must involve council-owned assets.

Previous projects supported by the Rural Community Board included CCTV cameras, playground equipment for reserves, school bus shelters, and essential items for community halls such as fridges, heat pumps, ovens, and tables, as well as community amenities like toilet blocks, defibrillators, and picnic tables.

“We encourage community members with innovative ideas to submit their funding proposals,” Guyton said.

“Applicants may be invited to present their proposals at a board meeting during the review process.”

Funding will be administered by council staff and will not be allocated directly to community members or groups.

For further information or to submit ideas for funding click here.

You can submit ideas for funding online or completed forms can be emailed to letstalk@rotorualc.nz or returned to Rotorua Lakes Council at 1061 Haupapa St, Rotorua, addressed to the Governance team.

Application timeline:

  • Round 1:
  • April/May: Six-week application period
  • May: Review and evaluation by the board
  • June: Decision and notification to applicants
  • Round 2:
  • September/October: Six-week application period
  • October: Review and evaluation by the board
  • November: Decision and notification to applicants



