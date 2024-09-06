“We encourage community members with innovative ideas to submit their funding proposals,” Guyton said.

“Applicants may be invited to present their proposals at a board meeting during the review process.”

Funding will be administered by council staff and will not be allocated directly to community members or groups.

For further information or to submit ideas for funding click here.

You can submit ideas for funding online or completed forms can be emailed to letstalk@rotorualc.nz or returned to Rotorua Lakes Council at 1061 Haupapa St, Rotorua, addressed to the Governance team.

Application timeline:

Round 1:

April/May: Six-week application period

May: Review and evaluation by the board

June: Decision and notification to applicants

Round 2:

September/October: Six-week application period

October: Review and evaluation by the board

November: Decision and notification to applicants







