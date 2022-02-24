Rotorua Passport members Dane Joseph (left), Curly McErlich, Chris Joseph, Lynne Joseph and Rotorua Sunrise members Tak Tothill and president David Jones. Photo / Supplied

Local Rotary clubs have once again worked hard and together to give assistance to Tonga following their desperate need after the recent eruption and tsunami devastation.

Several months ago Rotary Club of Rotorua Passport, under the leadership of project director Lynne Joseph, started the long task of gathering quality donated goods to fill a shipping container intended for distribution in Tonga by the Rotary Club of Nuku'alofa.

The rotary club's contacts around Rotorua and further afield quickly gathered boxes of new clothing, medical supplies, masks, sanitiser, PPE, classroom furniture that included hundreds of chairs and desks, whiteboards, cartons of stationery, utensils, and equipment such as a large new diesel-powered generator.

The Rotary Club of Lake Taupō assisted the cause hugely, delivering several loads of classroom furniture and contributing financially to ensure the project met the timeframe.

Similarly, Rotary Rotorua Sunrise facilitated the shipping of the container by Neptune Pacific Direct Line and also assisted the Passport team greatly with the onerous task of loading the container under urgency and leaving few air gaps anywhere.



Rotary Club of Rotorua Passport member Chris Joseph says since the eruption many organisations have asked for space to send goods, including dozens of wheelchairs, other mobility and playground equipment, and learning aids for the VSA-supported Mango Tree Respite Centre for the Disabled in Tonga.

Many new items/cartons of IT equipment, laptop, monitors, devices and TVs have been donated, and to ensure every last bit of real estate and airspace in the container was jam-packed, Pak'nSave Rotorua has generously donated pallets of toilet paper and water bottles to fill the spaces, he says.

The container will be uplifted from and transported to Auckland ready to be shipped to Tonga.

Lynne Joseph, Tim Iraia and Tak Tothill packing the container. Photo / Supplied

Rotary Club of Rotorua Passport, Rotary Club of Rotorua North and Rotary Club of Rotorua West had also previously pooled funds to come up with up to $10,000 that saw a retired St John Ambulance serviced and signwritten.

It was shipped to Tonga to help boost the relief efforts there following January's volcano eruption.

Rotary Club of Rotorua Passport president Don Gollan and director Lynne Joseph want to acknowledge the much-appreciated support of Rotary Lake Taupō and Rotorua Sunrise, sponsorship that was received, and the support of Rotary New Zealand World Community Service Limited.

Don says the clubs involved found it extremely rewarding to be able to help the Tongan community given the disasters they've faced.

"It's humbling talking to Tongans who are extremely grateful for the contributions and all that's been done here in Rotorua."

Rotary Rotorua Sunrise president David Jones says it has been great to have Rotary clubs working together on these causes, and thinks it will be like Christmas for those people in Tonga once the container arrives there.

He says the club is delighted to be able to help Tonga, and that it had done other work within the islands such as painting the school of one of Fiji's islands.

Underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai erupted on January 15, sending gas plumes 30km into the sky.

The devastating eruption killed three people, including two Tongans and a British citizen, and caused widespread damage on the island.

It left thousands of people without homes, supplies and internet. The shockwaves had a tsunami effect on coastal areas around the world.