People took the plunge at Rotorua Aquatic Centre for Rotary cause

Swimmers doing their lengths for the fundraiser. Photo / Supplied

Many secured their goggles and took the plunge into the waters of Rotorua Aquatic Centre's outdoor pool, all with the aim of helping a local Rotary club to raise funds for an important cause.

Twenty swimming teams made up of local businesses, the Rotorua Swim Club and Swim Able recently swam lengths, and in doing so they raised funds for the challenging task of eradicating polio in the world.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Rotorua Sunrise, the swim-a-thon raised more than $3000, which the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation contribute $2 for every $1 raised, giving a total of $9000.

This will see 3000 children vaccinated against polio.

Dr Anne Walsh, Rotary Club of Rotorua Sunrise member and swim-a-thon organiser, says they had a fabulous day.

There were 64 local swimmers in all, who swam more than 600 lengths altogether.

She says the business teams swam first and then the Rotorua Swim Club jumped in and "swam and swam".

"We are really excited about the amount raised and those from the swim clubs were very keen and enthusiastic to swim."

She says there was also a sausage sizzle, and certificates and donated gifts were given out.

"We are looking forward to holding the event again next year. The Rotorua Aquatic Centre and its facilities was fantastic."

Anne says eradicating polio in the world is a vital part of the work which Rotary International and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are doing.

"There are still three countries with polio and we are trying to eradicate it. We know how quickly viruses can spread. It's a big battle to continue to fight it and contain it."

She says even though we don't currently have it in New Zealand or Rotorua, eradicating it will stop it from coming back to our communities.

Anne says a big thank you to all of those who swam for the fundraiser, to the companies who donated gifts, and to the Rotorua Aquatic Centre.

Rotary Club of Rotorua Sunrise member Terry Kirkham also says the club is thrilled it could raise this money and receive that support from the Rotorua community.

He says this year it was inspiring to see the Swim Able kids taking part, and the day was a lot of fun.

According to the Ministry of Health website, polio is a highly infectious viral disease that can cause paralysis (muscle weakness).

It says polio has disappeared from New Zealand and most parts of the world as a result of immunisation, but it still exists in some developing countries. The Western Pacific region was declared polio free in 2000.