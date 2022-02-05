Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Volcanic eruption: Tonga to get new ambulance thanks to Rotorua Rotary clubs

4 minutes to read
Combined Rotary clubs are sending a new ambulance to Tonga. From left: Henry Van Twuiver of Rotary North, Lynne Joseph of Rotary Passport, Don Gollan of Rotary Passport and Mike Cresswell of Rotary West. Photo / Andrew Warner

Combined Rotary clubs are sending a new ambulance to Tonga. From left: Henry Van Twuiver of Rotary North, Lynne Joseph of Rotary Passport, Don Gollan of Rotary Passport and Mike Cresswell of Rotary West. Photo / Andrew Warner

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

Three Rotary clubs in Rotorua have banded together to come up with funds for a new ambulance that will boost the relief efforts in Tonga following January's volcano eruption.

Rotary Club of Rotorua Passport, Rotary

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.