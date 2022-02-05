Combined Rotary clubs are sending a new ambulance to Tonga. From left: Henry Van Twuiver of Rotary North, Lynne Joseph of Rotary Passport, Don Gollan of Rotary Passport and Mike Cresswell of Rotary West. Photo / Andrew Warner

Three Rotary clubs in Rotorua have banded together to come up with funds for a new ambulance that will boost the relief efforts in Tonga following January's volcano eruption.

Rotary Club of Rotorua Passport, Rotary Club of Rotorua North and Rotary Club of Rotorua West have pooled funds to come up with up to $10,000 that has seen a retired St John Ambulance serviced and sign-written.

The finishing touches are just going on the ambulance and it will be shipped to Tonga next week.

Underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai erupted on January 15 sending gas plumes 30km into the sky.

The eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano on Saturday January 15. Photo / NZME

The devastating eruption killed three people, including two Tongan locals and a British national, and has caused widespread damage on the island.

It left thousands of people without homes, supplies and internet. The shockwaves had a tsunami effect on coastal areas around the world and it's been reported two died in Peru due to flooding caused by the tsunami.

The static charge built up by the volcanic eruption is also said to have been responsible for nearly 400,000 lightning events in the hours following the explosion.

Scenes in Tonga in the wake of the eruption. Photo / Supplied

GNS Science says initial assessments indicate that up to one cubic kilometre of material spewed from the Tongan volcano.

The atmospheric shockwave travelled around the globe and was picked up on air pressure sensors as far away as Iceland.

Audible booming could be heard from New Zealand to the south and Alaska to the north.

The donated ambulance is one of two surplus St John ambulances donated to Rotary New Zealand World Community Service Limited and destined for the Ministry of Health in Tonga.

Project director Lynne Joseph said that the ambulance required considerable preparation, including collection from Auckland, servicing to make roadworthy for its new life in Tonga, replacing of signage and updated decals appropriate to Tonga and loading with donated medical equipment and consumables.

Rotorua Passport reached out to other Rotorua Rotary clubs for help to make this project happen in the limited timeframe and with the significant associated costs. Rotary Rotorua North and Rotorua West generously supported the cause, she said.

"Rotorua Passport is very appreciative of the generous sponsorship and priority services given by GB European Ltd and Speedy Signs Rotorua that were crucial to the timeframe."

Rotary Club of Rotorua Passport president Don Gollan said Rotary clubs had an obligation to help needy countries as part of Rotary New Zealand World Community Service.

"We try to concentrate on the Pacific countries if we can and have in the past helped out the likes of Fiji but now it's timely to support Tonga. What's happened there is just devastating."

Gollan said the funds had been raised through various garage sales and from left over funds from events such as an art exhibition held at the Pullman Hotel last year.

He said the second donated ambulance was similarly prepared in Christchurch under the direction of Rotary Christchurch Sunrise and would be driven to Rotorua over Waitangi weekend to travel in convoy with the other ambulance on Tuesday.

The clubs have also teamed up with Rotary Club of Rotorua Sunrise and Rotary Clubs of Lake Taupō to put together a container of school and medical supplies that would also be sent to Tonga.

The container with requested supplies, equipment and consumables will be distributed by the Rotary Club of Nuku'alofa to help resupply essential services in Tongan villages. It is scheduled for shipping in March.

"It's just so hard to reconcile just how poor some of these countries really are. Here in Rotorua we think we are hard done by sometimes but we are actually very lucky. Some of these villagers are as poor as church mice."