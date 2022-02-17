The Charity House being auctioned on February 26. Photo / Andrew Warner

Once again, a learning experience for Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology students will also benefit the community, with a Charity House being auctioned this month.

The Charity House project began in 2013 and is a 10-year training and partnership programme.

One house per year is built by carpentry students at Toi Ohomai with the support of the business community, and then auctioned with proceeds going to Rotorua community groups.

Toi Ohomai partnered with the Rotorua Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Rotorua Sunrise Charitable Trust and the Rotorua Lakes Council to launch the project and worked together to gain support from local building suppliers, tradesmen and professionals.

Last year $40,000 was given to organisations and over the years more than $200,000 has been distributed to the community.

Brian Dillon, Toi Ohomai Primary Industries, Trades and Infrastructure Faculty dean, says the house typically takes a year to build.

"We did experience delays this year due to Covid restrictions, but we are still on track for completion before auction day.

"The house is built by our Level 3 New Zealand Certificate in Construction Trade Skills students and last year we had 18 students work on the house."



He says, as well as being part of the programme curriculum, some key objectives of the Charity House include creating healthy living environments and energy efficiencies.

The house is fully insulated to exceed the building code requirements, with the frames being wider to allow for high insulation values, thereby creating energy efficiencies.

The house also features electric windows for additional ventilation at the front, and full length ranch sliders all across the front, giving an expansive deck option, he says.

It has a kitchen with new oven, hob, rangehood, dishwasher and fridge/freezer. The main bathroom has separate bath and shower, and the master bedroom has a walk-in robe and ensuite.

Brian says in the early days of this project they held an auction for the Charity House, and after a bit of change they are going back to that this year.

"The auction is an exciting event and we know that whoever buys the house will be getting a great house for a great price.

"It's also exciting to know that any profit made goes directly back to our community."

Each year Toi Ohomai works with its partners at Rotary Rotorua Sunrise, which collects applications for funding from community groups.

"A committee then decides where the funding goes and we will host a function to hand over cheques to the successful organisations."

He says the Charity House project is also great for the students because they get real, hands-on experience.

"These are projects that they will encounter in the working world and we aim to provide them with real skills that will help them in the industry.

"They get a really good understanding of residential dwellings as they get to see this project from start to finish, and they also gain a great sense of accomplishment upon completion."

Brian says this project wouldn't be possible without the support of their industry partners.

"This project started in 2013 and some of our partners have been working alongside us since its inception.

"We love that we are able to provide such an awesome learning experience for students that also has wide reaching benefits in the community."

The details

- What: Charity House Auction

- When: Saturday, February 26, 11am

- Where: O block at Mokoia campus