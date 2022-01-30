Emire Khan-Malak, site coordinator for Literacy Aotearoa Rotorua, said literacy is a big problem in her area. Photo / Andrew Warner

Leaving school too early, mental health issues, and difficult home lives have led to an "entrenched literacy problem" with the number of Bay adults seeking help doubling in four years.

Experts say there is a "big need" for literacy support in the region with those finding it hard to read and write impacted by working in lower-paying jobs, having low morale and family struggles.

Literacy Aotearoa had 215 students in their literacy and numeracy programmes across Tauranga and Rotorua in 2021.

This is up from 119 in 2018, 169 in 2019, and 176 in 2020.

The organisation runs courses for people aged 16 and older who need literacy or numeracy support, as well as programmes for life skills such as driving and computers. The courses are free for citizens and permanent residents.

Literacy Aotearoa Rotorua's site coordinator Emire Khan-Malak said there was "a big need" for literacy support in the area.

Khan-Malak said a major source of literacy issues was people having to leave school when they were young.

"A lot of people are shy to admit that they have literacy/numeracy [problems].

"We don't close the door off to anybody, and we have helped a lot of people ... we don't judge anybody."

This year, Literacy Aotearoa Rotorua was developing a programme to provide literacy support in workplaces.

Khan-Malak said it was hard to improve literacy in the area because of difficulties targeting those in need, with many people who need help not knowing their services were available.

"What we need is more coverage out in the community."

Literacy Aotearoa's chief executive, Bronwyn Yate, said New Zealand "has an entrenched literacy problem".

"People who seek to improve their literacy and numeracy become more active in their communities, are better equipped to assist their children with their education, and have the confidence to undertake further education, or seek employment opportunities.

"The positive outcomes on their lives are exciting and rewarding."

Bruce Fincham, the community outreach manager for Rural Youth and Adult Literacy, said there was a great need for literacy help in the Bay.

"It can be hard for people to approach an organisation like us."

Fincham said everyone should be concerned about adult literacy because it improved "community life through better interactions with people".

Rural Youth and Adult Literacy's community outreach manager Bruce Fincham said struggling with literacy affects every part of a person's life. Photo / supplied

He said some issues that contributed to literacy problems were not getting the extra support at school, mental health issues, and difficult home lives.

"Parents may be in the same position [as their children]. They don't know what to do to seek help."

He said literacy struggles "affect every part of their life," including having lower-paying jobs, low morale, and family struggles.

"It makes a better family life because it helps improve better understanding of each other."

He also said literacy improves people's ability to engage with the world.

"People who struggle with literacy are normally reliant on other people's viewpoint."

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology faculty dean Bart Vosse said it took enrolments from all age groups and was an "all-inclusive education provider."

"A big majority of our students have come from employment or are currently employed and are upskilling."

Faculty dean Bart Vosse said Toi Ohomai is an all-inclusive education provider. Photo / supplied

Vosse said applications were assessed on a case-by-case basis, and secondary school results were not always considered relevant.

Programmes that do have required levels of education offer bridging courses for those wishing to be admitted.

"We are constantly removing barriers to education and we encourage all students to feel comfortable to seek education opportunities, regardless of age," said Vosse.

Dr Diana Amundsen, a lecturer in adult learning and development at Waikato University, said learning as an adult was different from learning as a child.

"Adults only learn what they feel they need to learn ... we want to know how will this information help me at this time?"

Amundsen said the benefits of learning in adulthood were professional development, increased wealth, maintaining or increasing mental health, and keeping the mind sharp.

Dr. Diana Amundsen said increasing adult literacy helps removed inequalities and lessen discrimination. Photo / supplied

"Adult education also plays a role in helping to overcome inequities, exclusion or discrimination.

"A more educated population of adults could help to lift economic prosperity and social cohesion."

She said those who left school early in their life should know things were very different now.

"Learning environments and teaching practices today are much more inclusive and diverse than they used to be.

"Acknowledging a person's courage to overcome embarrassment and learn how to thrive by gaining the knowledge they seek is one of the most fulfilling aspects of being an adult educator."