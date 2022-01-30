Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Bay of Plenty adults seeking literacy help doubles in four years

5 minutes to read
Emire Khan-Malak, site coordinator for Literacy Aotearoa Rotorua, said literacy is a big problem in her area. Photo / Andrew Warner

By
Talia Parker

Multimedia journalist

Leaving school too early, mental health issues, and difficult home lives have led to an "entrenched literacy problem" with the number of Bay adults seeking help doubling in four years.

Experts say there is a

