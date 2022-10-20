Rotorua's Glenbrae Village Recreation Centre is getting a multimillion-dollar makeover. Photo / Ben Fraser

A Rotorua retirement village building is undergoing a multimillion-dollar makeover, with more growth on the horizon for the wider local sector.

The Rotorua Lakes Council issued a building consent valued at $3.5 million for alterations to the clubhouse building at the Arvida Glenbrae retirement village on Hilda St.

The consent was one of 13 commercial consents - together valued at nearly $8m - issued by the council in August and September. Residential consents for those months totalled more than $25m.

Arvida Group head of brand and marketing, Kylie Gibson, said the consent was to give the existing Glenbrae recreation centre a full-scale renovation.

She said the refresh would "uplift" and revitalise the centre, a gathering place for the Glenbrae community.

The upgrade would start with the ground floor area that would have an expanded hair salon, separate gym and library space and upgraded shared kitchen space for residents.

"The level one spaces will have the flexibility to divide and combine as required for AGMs and other events. The level one space has beautiful views of the Whakarewarewa Forest and Redwoods reserve."

"Rotorua is well known for its indigenous Māori heritage, and it is important that this cultural connection be the source of inspiration for the upgrade.

"With the proximity to the Whakarewarewa Forest and Redwoods reserve, the upgrade will tie into the Glenbrae community while renewing its connection."

Gibson said the alterations began last week and were expected to be completed by late 2023.

About 170 residents live in the village which has 102 villas, 41 care beds and 36 apartments.

Arvida Glenbrae retirement village on Hilda St. Photo / Ben Fraser

Gibson said the community had undergone significant changes over the past three years, including 11 new care beds and apartments, as well as five new duplex villas.

"The community has also recently completed a number of other community spaces for residents and their families to enjoy."

Retirement Villages Association of New Zealand executive director John Collyns said villages continuing to expand and develop indicated the popularity the service was delivering to older people.

"It reinforces the retirement village's whole framework is fit-for-purpose."

Association data showed there were eight existing retirement villages in Rotorua with 375 units that were home to about 500 residents.

A unit can be a stand-alone villa, a townhouse, an apartment or a serviced apartment.

Three of those villages were planning to expand by another 101 units, plus three new villages with at least 347 units were being built.

Collyns said retirement villages will provide at least 825 units and be home to 1100 residents in about five years' time.

That did not include the 270 homes, including villas, cottages and serviced apartments, planned for a new $180m development by retirement village operator Summerset Group.

The group announced in August it had bought the 14.2-hectare site in Fairy Springs, which is home to Rotorua Heritage Farm, 3D Trick Art Gallery, and Farmside Buffet Restaurant. It will be Summerset's first site in Rotorua.

Summerset chief executive Scott Scoullar previously told the Rotorua Daily Post the proposed village was in the planning stage and was expected to offer about 270 homes, including villas, cottages and serviced apartments.

A care centre offering a rest home, hospital-level care, and recreational amenities, plus a bowling green, café, communal vegetable gardens, exercise room, library, hair salon, residents workshop, pool table, residents bar and a playground for residents' grandchildren was also planned.

Summerset Group Holdings head of communications Logan Mudge said it was still in the planning stages of its proposed village at Fairy Springs in Rotorua.

"We look forward to sharing more when it's ready."

Rotorua's retirement villages

• Cantabria Retirement Village

• Fergusson Home and Retirement Village

• Glenbrae Village

• Regency Park Estate

• St Barnabas Close

• Redwood Retirement Village

• The Gardens Retirement Village

• Lynmore Rise Retirement Village

• Matipo Avenue

• Wharenui Road Retirement Village

• Rotorua Lakes Lifestyle Village.

Source: Retirement Villages Association of New Zealand



Top five commercial consents issued in August 2022:

• 22 Hilda St

Alterations to clubhouse

$3,500,000

• 33 Waipa State Mill Rd

New high ropes structure

$1,700,000

• 26 Tarewa Pl

Extend existing building and various alterations

$450,000

• 22 School Rd

Internal refurbishment to Block G, replacement of window and ceiling tiles in Block I

$400,000

• 149 Ranolf St

Various internal works to classrooms and toilets

$400,000

AUGUST CONSENTS:

Total value of commercial consents: $7,150,000

Total value of residential consents: $14,678,045

Total number of commercial consents: 8

Total number of residential consents: 103.

SEPTEMBER CONSENTS:

Total value of commercial consents: $781,000

Total value of residential consents: $11,040,000

Total number of commercial consents: 5

Total number of residential consents: 84.

Source: Rotorua Lakes Council