Rotorua retailers experience quieter Boxing Day than usual

New clothes, CDs, books and music records were some of the Boxing Day bargains snapped up by shoppers this weekend but Rotorua retailers say this year was a lot quieter than usual.

Fraser Newman of Atlantis Books on Eruera St said it was obviously a busier Sunday than normal but it was definitely not as busy as any other Boxing Day they have had.

A lot of retailers had chosen not to open today, he said.

"Normally we get big families through for their holidays and in the mood to spend but we're not getting that this year.

"It has traditionally been one of the busiest days of the year."

Newman said the quieter Boxing Day was possibly due to a lack of domestic tourists.

"They are certainly out there but just not in great numbers."

Fraser Newman from Atlantis Books said Boxing Day was traditionally one of the busiest days of the year. Photo / NZME

Q Records and Collectables owner Quentin Mcintosh said it was a "steady" day yesterday with lots of vouchers being redeemed.

"It does look like there were a few turntables underneath the Christmas tree this year."

Mcintosh said there were lots of people coming in for their first records.

"Everyone remembers their first record.

"I call them the bread and butter records, the ones I sell every week. Those ones are the ones people stock up on when they first get a record player."

His three biggest selling records were Fleetwood Mac, Amy Winehouse, and Dire Straights.

"Also the Arctic Monkeys. That's been a massive seller for us. Plus the new stuff too, the latest Adele has been huge, and The White Stripes."

Mcintosh said CDs were also flying out the door.

"I don't know if that's because there are lots of people travelling and they want to listen to music in the car."

Q Records and Collectables owner Quentin Mcintosh said it was a "steady" Boxing Day. Photo / NZME

It was the first Boxing Day for the Hinemoa St store and Mcintosh said he was not sure what to expect in terms of foot traffic.

"Last year we were just online but to actually have the physical store is great. One of my biggest days of the year was Thursday actually and Friday was another massive one."

Ahu Boutique sales assistant Wairata Warbrick said it was "very important" for people to be supporting local this Christmas.

"It's what gets us through. If everyone can shop local it's the best thing."

Warbrick said the fashion store on Eruera St had a 15 to 50 per cent storewide sale for customers this Boxing Day.

Despite there being not much foot traffic she said "our online store is definitely a lot busier".

She was expecting a couple of busy days heading into summer.

"It will be nice to see everyone."

Millers Rotorua store manager Janet Collins said Boxing Day was "always good for us".

"We get a lot of ladies who get gift cards for Christmas and they just love to come in on Boxing Day and have a little spend up and get some nice new things."

Collins said although they may not be as busy as last Boxing Day "we're not doing too bad".

"Because of the last couple of years, a lot of people have become accustomed to buying online, which still hits hard on the high street stores.

"Stock deliveries probably haven't helped in the stores, we've had some problems getting the stock through but the stock is now starting to arrive.

"We're hoping people will come back to doing what they used to do, which is spending a couple of hours in town having a coffee and a browse and pick up their bargains that way."

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford previously said Boxing Day was "huge" for retail and incredibly important given how difficult the last few months had been.

Harford said Bay of Plenty customers spent about $4.3 million in the shops - excluding food, liquor and hospitality - on Boxing Day last year.

Meanwhile, in Tauranga, Papamoa Plaza centre manager David Hill said this Boxing Day was "frantic".

"We knew it was going to be busy but we didn't realise it was going to be this busy.

"There are some very happy retailers and happy customers."

Hill said it was the biggest day of the year for gift vouchers and one of the biggest foot traffic days of the year between December 24 and 26.

"It has exceeded all of our expectations."

Bayfair Shopping Centre manager Steve Ellingford said Boxing Day was a very popular day in the shopping calendar.

Looking at visitations to Bayfair at the midpoint of the day Ellingford said 2021 will be no different to prior years.

"Our focus has been to create an enjoyable and safe shopping experience for our customers who are out in large numbers again this year, looking for that bargain.

"You have to also recognise and thank the retail staff who will be working hard all day - after what has been a challenging year."