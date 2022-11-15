The messages of support received from Rotorua BNZ staff. Messages have been blurred for privacy reasons. Photo / Supplied

BNZ staff recovering from an alleged kidnapping ordeal at the Rotorua Central branch have been overwhelmed with kindness and generosity from members of the public.

BNZ senior partner Rotorua Abbie Proudley said they wanted to thank their customers, local businesses and the community for their wonderful support.

A man is facing seven kidnapping charges and a charge of threatening to kill and do grievous bodily harm following the incident just after 4pm on November 10.

Several shops and businesses in the surrounding area of the bank went into lockdown while emergency services surrounded the bank, including armed police.

The man facing charges has been remanded in custody until December 2. He has interim name suppression until that date.

"On behalf of our team at BNZ Rotorua, we want to thank our customers, local businesses and community for their wonderful support," Proudley said.

Bank staff also wanted to acknowledge local kaumātua Monty Morrison and Kingi Biddle, for their tautoko (support).

"Our team has been overwhelmed by everyone's generosity and aroha. We've received so many beautiful messages, flowers, and kai. It has meant a lot to us and has been truly appreciated."

Messages received from members of the public have been pinned to a wall for staff to see.