Rotorua residents encouraged to explore with bingo for Get Outdoors Week

Bingo and outdoors adventure are coming together from tomorrow

in Rotorua for Get Outdoors Week.

Rob Pitkethley, Rotorua Lakes Council's sport, recreation and environment manager, says Get Outdoors Week is the initiative of several of New Zealand's leading recreation, tourism and safety organisations.

"It is about encouraging all New Zealanders to safely and easily explore New Zealand's great outdoors.

"Rotorua Lakes Council thinks this is a great idea and is supporting this initiative by promoting many of the outdoor places and spaces we have to offer here in Rotorua."

Whether it's a bush walk with the family, a swim in the lake, or a picnic date at a local park, during the week of November 14 to 22 Kiwis are encouraged to head out on a local adventure and explore the outdoors around them.

For this year's Get Outdoors Week, the council's Open Spaces team has prepared a Get Outdoors Week Bingo card for people interested in exploring places in Rotorua where they wouldn't normally go.

Rob says the bingo card provides some ideas for people who don't know where to start, but want to get out and explore.

"Those who don't need any encouragement can turn the card into a competition with whānau or friends and challenge them to do as many activities as they can."

The card can be printed from the www.rotorualakescouncil.nz website.

Rotorua has an abundance of free, family-friendly and accessible outdoor activity options and Rotorua Lakes Council is encouraging everyone to explore the district and find out what makes our home so special.

"Just look outside! Rotorua has one of the best outdoor environments in New Zealand, from our lakes and streams, geothermal features to native bush, forests, gardens, parks and play spaces", says Rob.

For more information about what other cities are doing, people can head to the official Get Outdoors Week website (getoutdoorsweek.co.nz). There is also a chance to win prizes by sharing your adventures to #GOWeekNZ.