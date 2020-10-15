New programme to support Rotorua tourism workers into jobs

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology is part of a joint initiative to retrain tourism workers who lost jobs due to Covid-19. Photo / File

A new initiative will retrain at least 50 Rotorua employees from the tourism and hospitality sector, whose jobs have been affected by Covid-19, to gain management and leadership skills.

The Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA), Te Arawa Groups and Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology have been granted funding from the Ministry of Social Development and will give participants the tools and support required to find new employment opportunities.

The ReTrain programme, which has been developed with a specific kaupapa, will provide 18 certificates across a range of subjects to give trainees knowledge, skills and abilities that could lead to a job including digital literacy, health and safety, cybersecurity, personal effectiveness and job readiness skills.

EMA digital and regional training manager Liz McGrath said the Rotorua rohe had experienced a decline in the number of tourism and hospitality jobs because of Covid-19.

"This programme aims to allow trainees to discover themselves, transform thinking and gain the knowledge and practical skills necessary to discover employment opportunities in different industries," she said.

Te Arawa Group Holdings human resources manager Julie Kerry said the funding for the pilot programme would make a huge difference to those affected by Covid-19.

Kerry said the Te Arawa Lakes Trust, Whakarewarewa Māori Village, Te Puia, iSite, Mitai Māori Village and a leading hotel accommodation provider had all been "tremendously supportive".

"The tourism industries in Rotorua have made a number of redundancies, especially women. We are all very excited about this initiative, as it will make a huge difference to those involved."

Toi Ohomai business, design and service industries faculty dean Bart Vosse said a lot of work had been done to make the initiative a reality.

He said partnerships like this were not only good for those involved but also for the wider community.

"We want to help provide those affected by Covid-19 with new opportunities and the skills they may need to take them where they want to go.

"Covid-19 has had such a devastating impact on businesses in Rotorua and the wider Bay of Plenty and we want to help ensure that those who have been hit hardest are well prepared to go into new work.

"This initiative will help those people gain the skills, knowledge and experience they need to go back into the workforce and help rebuild Rotorua's economy."

Vosse said the training would help those taking part develop the confidence and techniques to become effective leaders.

"Our aim is to instil them with the self-assurance needed to be a great leader and we are looking forward to seeing where this journey takes them."

Ministry of Social Development regional commissioner Mike Bryant. Photo / FIle

Bay of Plenty regional commissioner for social development Mike Bryant said the re-training would connect the students back to the workforce as quickly as possible.

"We're happy to support an initiative that takes a proactive approach to supporting people. We

hope this initiative will also go on to become a recruitment model for the tourism industry in the future."

The first 50 trainees will be welcomed to the programme with a pōhiri at Toi Ohomai on October 19.

Stakeholders would not release the amount of funding provided.