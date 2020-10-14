Police Ten 7 to feature investigation into death of Rotorua mother

Melissa Jones' body was found on the shorefront of Lake Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

Police investigating the death of Rotorua woman Melissa Jones will be releasing new information about the case on Police Ten 7 tonight.



The 25-year-old was last seen in Rotorua on the weekend of September 7 and 8, 2019.



Her body was found on the shore front of Lake Rotorua six weeks later, on October 18, 2019.



Jones' death remains unexplained and police need the public's help to piece together her movements prior to her death.



To find out more about the police investigation, and how you can help, watch Police Ten 7 on TVNZ 2 at 7.30pm, or TVNZ 2 +1 at 8.30pm.



Information about the case will also be posted on the Police Ten 7, NZ Police and Bay of Plenty Police Facebook pages after the programme screens.



If you have any information which could assist the investigation team, please call the Police Ten 7 Information Line on 0800 107 4636.