Rotorua Lakes Council. Photo / NZME

Additional dates have been scheduled for submission hearings on Rotorua Lakes Council's proposal to sell 10 reserve sites to make way for housing.

Hearing scheduled for next Monday and Tuesday have been filled and, due to the high number of people wanting to speak, new dates have been added on Thursday and the following Monday - August 1.

The updated total number of submissions is 639 with 160 submitters wishing to be heard, the council said in a statement today.

As part of efforts to address the city's housing shortage, the council is investigating the potential to sell sites that may not meet open space requirements and make them available for housing, then use the proceeds to improve the city's reserves network.

"The proposal identifies two reserves and eight parts of reserves that could be used for housing of various types, including social housing," the council statement said.

"No decisions have yet been made. Feedback from the community will be used to assist with decision-making about whether to proceed and how.

"It is proposed that if the sale of the identified sites goes ahead, the proceeds of sale would be used to improve Rotorua's reserves network in the areas where sites are sold and/or purchasing new reserve land in areas where there is currently an under-supply."

A direct sale to Kāinga Ora, the Crown agency that provides rental housing for New Zealanders in need, with conditions, is proposed for some of the sites.

The sites were identified during a review of urban reserves undertaken as part of implementing the council's Open Space Level of Service Policy. The policy was adopted last April.

"The areas proposed for disposal total approximately 9.5 hectares, about 0.6 per cent of council's overall reserves network which currently includes more than 370 individual reserves totalling approximately 1500 hectares," the statement said.

The proposal has been opposed by some. Four petitions with a total of 1215 signatures opposing the proposal were presented to the council this month.

Decisions still to be made include:

• Whether or not to proceed with the revocation and sale of any reserve or part reserve;

• The legal method for revocation and disposal (ie via a Local Bill or Reserves Act process);

• The reserves to be developed or enhanced with funds from the proceeds of any sales;

• Any conditions to be applied to housing development by purchasers.