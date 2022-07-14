Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua Aquatic Centre upgrade hit by supply chain woes, rising build costs

6 minutes to read
The aquatic centre was built in 1984. Photo / Andrew Warner

The aquatic centre was built in 1984. Photo / Andrew Warner

Zizi Sparks
By
Zizi Sparks

Multimedia journalist

Rotorua's council may ask the Government for an $8 million top-up for its aquatic centre redevelopment as the project is hit by burgeoning construction costs and supply issues.

Yesterday the council's Strategy, Policy and Finance

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.