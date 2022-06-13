Hail falls in Rotorua on Monday. Video / Supplied

Clearer days are ahead for the region after a wet and wild start to the week.

Power outages, slips and downed trees were reported across the region yesterday as a wild winter storm swept the country.

Part of the Rotorua Aquatic Centre roof also came off during high winds.

"Two pieces of flashing came off the Aquatic Centre's roof yesterday afternoon," Rotorua Lakes Council property manager Samantha Rowley said.

🌀The #storm is tracking away from #NZ now - and the air pressure is forecast to be #931hPa at the moment!



Still a bit #windy in NZ but those winds will continue to ease back over the next 24 hours as #HighPressure builds from Aussie.



Latest Satellite: pic.twitter.com/lVC6OJuZCZ — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) June 13, 2022

"It was too windy to send anyone up onto the roof yesterday to investigate. We plan to get a contractor up there today to carry out repairs.

"This has not affected the operation of the Aquatic Centre which remains open today."

A person in the pool, who asked not to be named, told the Rotorua Daily Post there was a loud noise like very loud thunder and then some roofing material fell down past the windows.

A strong wind watch remained in place overnight for Rotorua and Bay of Plenty with bands of squally thunderstorms passing over.

Today, a few early showers clear away to a fine morning with cloud and one or two showers returning this evening in Rotorua, Tauranga, Taupō and the wider region. The week ahead sees partly cloudy weather with a few showers.

With the thunderstorm activity finally moving off the country today lets do a round up of stats for last week 👇



All figures are for the 7 days up to 3.30am this morning pic.twitter.com/skvwKtE16U — MetService (@MetService) June 13, 2022

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said a 128km/h wind gust was recorded at Mamaku, 621m above sea level, yesterday.

Tauranga recorded a 85km/h gust at 1pm, Taupō recorded 78km/h at 2pm, Rotorua 76km/h at 11am and Whakatāne a 72km/h gust at 1pm and 3pm.

Between 9am Monday and 8am today 18.8mm of rain fell in Rotorua, 13.7mm in Tauranga, 11mm in Taupō and 4.8mm in Whakatāne.

Ferris said gusty westerly winds would linger around the region for the next couple of days with a few showers peppering the region.

Contractors would be removing this large tree on Hatupatu Drive in Rotorua today. Photo / Supplied

"Generally the weather is on an easing trend compared to the last couple days."

Council contractors across the region were called to several trees down and flooding due to blocked grates on Monday. A large slip closed State Highway 5 northwest of Rotorua, reopening about 2.30pm.

Hatupatu Drive in Rotorua remained closed overnight due to a large tree that had come down in the high winds. A Rotorua Lakes Council spokeswoman said contractors would be on site this morning to clear the tree.