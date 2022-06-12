Locals duck for cover as wild weather hits Kāpiti Coast. Video / facebook

A strong wind watch remains in place for the region today as a wild winter storm continues to make its way across New Zealand.

The 7am flight from Rotorua to Wellington has been cancelled due to the wind warning in Rotorua and a large tree has come down near Sulphur Point in Rotorua.

State Highway 5 between Dalbeth Rd and Maraeroa Rd is closed due to a slip with diversions in place.

MetService issued a strong wind watch for Rotorua, Bay of Plenty and Coromandel on Sunday night and remains in place until Monday afternoon.

SH5 TIRAU TO ROTORUA - 7:20AM

Due to a slip, #SH5 is CLOSED between Dalbeth Rd and Maraeroa Rd. Delay your journey or allow extra time for a local detour. ^LB pic.twitter.com/Y3t6UOBKU1 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) June 12, 2022

The area may be affected by severe thunderstorms bringing damaging wind gusts of more than 110km/h and localised tornadoes.

Tree down near Sulphur Point in Rotorua this morning. Photo / Supplied

Winds may ease for a time this morning but severe gales are possible again from late morning and into the afternoon, MetService said.

There were 41 warnings and watches across the country last night. Photo / Supplied

Dozens of weather warnings are in place across the country as the storm sets to intensify and spread.

Showers, some heavy with possible squally thunderstorms and hail, are forecast for Rotorua, Tauranga, Whakatāne and Taupō today.

An orange heavy rain warning is also in place for areas west of Taupō.

A road snowfall warning was in place for the Desert Rd overnight with 2cm to 6cm expected to settle at the summit. Another 1cm to 2cm of snow may settle around midday today.