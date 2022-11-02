Police and ambulance services spotted near Sulphur Point

A body has been found in Lake Rotorua.

Police were alerted about 2.45pm by a member of the public who saw something of concern in the water.

Police said in a statement the had been recovered and formal ID would now take place.

"We will release further details once they become available."

Police and an ambulance were seen this afternoon at Hatupatu Drive, near Sulphur Point.

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter at the scene about 3pm said four police cars and one ambulance were in attendance. The ambulance later left. More police have since arrived, along with a hearse about 4pm.

Police officers have been seen walking along a walkway at the edge of Lake Rotorua.

A St Johns media spokesperson said ambulance services had responded to an incident at the Lakefront Walkway in Rotorua.

The spokesperson referred the Rotorua Daily Post to police for further comment.