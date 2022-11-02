Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: Those fighting for Rotorua should be applauded

Rotorua Daily Post
4 mins to read
Rotorua readers have their say on our city. Photo / Felix Desmarais

Rotorua readers have their say on our city. Photo / Felix Desmarais

I applaud all those people fighting for the city and residents of Rotorua regarding emergency housing.

The reason some motels are happy with the Government wanting another five-year extension on the use of contracted motels

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post