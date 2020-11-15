Rotorua police confirm cause of Clinkard Ave fire suspicious

Fire crews put out the blaze on Saturday. Photo / File

A fire that left a Rotorua home gutted by fire on Saturday is being treated by police as being suspicious.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Clinkard Ave, near the Mahoe St walkway, just after 2pm.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

Fire safety investigator Stuart Craddock told the Rotorua police he had carried out an inspection but he wouldn't comment on the cause and referred all inquiries to police.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark van Kempen of the Rotorua CIB told the Rotorua Daily Post today the fire was being treated as suspicious but no arrests have yet been made.