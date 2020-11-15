Investigator called to Rerewhakaaitu house fire

FILE

An investigator has been called in to help determine the cause of a house fire in Rerewhakaaitu.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said two appliances from Rotorua were called to the fire at a property on Northern Boundary Rd about 8.30am.

The fire was extinguished and crews were dampening down hotspots, he said.

There was no information on whether there were any people in the house or what damage was done.

The spokesman said a fire investigator was heading to the property as a cause for the fire could not yet be determined.