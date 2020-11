Kayakers were rescued from Lake Rotorua this morning. Photo / File

Two men have been rescued after falling off their kayak in Lake Rotorua this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police, ambulance and fire staff were in attendance.

She said the pair were picked up by a jetboat and everyone was safe and accounted for.

There were no injuries.

Police North Coms shift manager Careen Larking said the police were notified at 10.10am that the men were in the water.

By the time police arrived the men were on shore.