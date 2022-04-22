Fenton St in Rotorua not far from where Terrence Petersen was hit by a car. He died the following day. Photo / NZME

Fenton St in Rotorua not far from where Terrence Petersen was hit by a car. He died the following day. Photo / NZME

The whānau of a "gentle soul" who died after being hit by a car in Rotorua last week are devastated by his death, a relative says.

Terrence William Petersen, known as Terry, has also been remembered as a "lovely" man by staff at the motel where he lived.

The 66-year-old was hit by a car on Fenton St, near the Mobile service station, last Tuesday about 6.40pm. He died in Rotorua Hospital the next day.

His niece, Sharne Petersen, said her uncle would be remembered by his whānau as a "gentle soul" who enjoyed his music and playing his guitar.

"We are all devastated by his passing and we are still coming to terms with it.

"He is a beloved brother, pop, nephew and uncle who is in our hearts forever and always."

Terrence "Terry" Petersen at about age five. Photo / Supplied

She said he is now at peace with her nan and granddad and "watching over all of us".

It was a hard time for her to be away from Rotorua.

"It is so sad, it happened out of nowhere which was hard because I'm living in Aussie and couldn't be there in person, but was there in spirit."

Petersen was a resident of Fenton St's Pineland Motor Lodge, which offers emergency and transitional housing, and lived there for about a year.

A staff member, who did not wish to be named, said the community at the motel felt the loss of their friend.

"He was a lovely older man . . . he will be sadly missed."

Petersen was homeless when he moved to the motel, the staff member said.

"I would go and have a few cups of tea with him. He was just lovely - he had quite a few homeless friends."

A few nights after he died a few of his homeless friends visited his motel home to mourn him, the staff member said.

It was distressing when a resident passed away, and motel staff and residents loved Peterse, they said.

Petersen's family had visited the motel to collect his items and hear about what he had been like during his time there.

"They were blown away. I wish all the best for the family and I wish all the love for our beautiful friend Terry."

The staff member believed the speed limit around the city centre should be slowed: "Even I've been run over on Fenton St. It's pretty dangerous."

A Rotorua Lakes Council spokesperson said the speed limit along the section of Fenton St from Sala St to Malfroy Rd was lowered from 60kph to 50kph in 2014 as part of that year's speed limit reviews, to improve public safety.

The speed limit from Malfroy Rd to the lakefront was 50kph.

Speed limits were reviewed about every three years, with the last in 2021.

The reviews were generated by council safety audits in response to vehicle crashes and police crash investigation reports and may also be in response to feedback or requests from the community.

A police spokesperson said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing and there have been no charges laid at this stage.

"These fatal crash investigations usually take some months."