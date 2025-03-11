“We always did everything together, and I mean everything. We were described by many as being joined at the hip. The guilt I carry for not waiting and holding Richie’s hand and walking across the road together as we always do is immeasurable. I have replayed this over and over in my head.”
She said she was still unable to drive on Arawa St, where the accident happened.
When Rikiti struck Martin, she turned and saw Martin falling from a “great height”, lifeless onto the road.
“In the blink of an eye, my whole world shattered.”
She said he fought for his life in the following days, despite the bad prognosis..
“I know he didn’t want to die. He was so happy with life. But his body was broken.”
He gave a discount of 5% for remorse following Rikiti’s constructive restorative justice meeting with Samuel Martin.
Braithwaite asked Judge Geoghegan to stand back from a prison sentence as Rikiti had full-time care of his five-month-old daughter.
Braithwaite said Rikiti’s partner, the baby’s mother, was in prison and had serious mental health issues.
Judge Geoghegan wasn’t convinced it was enough to spare him a prison sentence and instead gave a 10% discount for the effects imprisonment would have on a dependent child, who would need to instead be cared for by Rikiti’s mother.
“Your child can be seen as another victim of this offending.”
That gave total discounts of 25% — or 12 months, making the end sentence three years’ imprisonment. Judge Geoghegan also disqualified Rikiti from driving for three years.