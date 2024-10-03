Sam Martin and Richard Martin Jnr, Richard Martin’s sons, told the Rotorua Daily Post it was good to hear what happened from Rikiti’s point of view and get some long-awaited answers.
Sam Martin said he was keen to have restorative justice with Rikiti and wanted to help get him back on a path of being a good citizen.
“My appetite is not to keep him in the system … He gets victimised, and his kids get affected and so do the generations that come.”
Richard Martin Jnr told the Rotorua Daily Post he had never been to a court hearing before and did not expect to see Rikiti, let alone talk to him afterwards.
However, he said it helped give him closure.
“It closed a bit of two years of unanswered questions.”
Martin’s fiance Tanya Anderson, who was walking with him on the night he was killed, told the Rotorua Daily Post on Thursday that waiting two years to get a last-minute guilty plea to a reduced charge on the day of trial brought mixed emotions.
She said while Rikiti had been referred for restorative justice, she was not yet sure whether she would take part.
”I’m still trying to get my head around what all this means. Discounts for the offender? Richie’s life can’t be restored. Living that nightmare of seeing my love being hit and the lasting traumatic effects can’t be forgotten. The emotions are still raw.
A police summary of facts released to the Rotorua Daily Post said Rikiti was driving a car that had earlier been ordered off the road and had been part of a domestic violence police callout hours before he hit Martin on Arawa St.
About 10.20pm on September 16, 2022, police attended a family harm incident between Rikiti and his partner. His partner had used a golf club to smash the windscreen, the summary said.
Police served a three-day safety order on Rikiti, which meant he was not allowed to have any contact with his partner.
Just after 2am, Rikiti drove west on Arawa St. He is a restricted licence holder and was driving outside the hours he was allowed.
The summary said Arawa St was well-lit and dry with minimal traffic.
Martin and his partner were walking east on the southern side of Arawa St.