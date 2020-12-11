Website of the Year

Rotorua park stalker: Man admits following woman runner in Puarenga Park

5 minutes to read
A Rotorua woman describes how she was followed by a man while running in Puarenga Park. Video / Kelly Makiha
Kelly Makiha
By:

Multimedia journalist

A man who repeatedly followed a petrified runner through a Rotorua track says he stalked her because he enjoyed watching her run.

Rongopai Pene, 21, pleaded guilty to four charges in the Rotorua District Court

