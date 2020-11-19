Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Free food for Rotorua's homeless comes under question

6 minutes to read

Hundreds of free meals in containers are given to the city's homeless in Rotorua each week. Photo / File

Kelly Makiha
By:

Multimedia journalist

Agencies giving free meals and food to the city's homeless are inadvertently "enabling" some bad behaviour, the head of a local security business says.

The comments come as police call for those who feed the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.