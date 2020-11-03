Brian "Bam Bam" Mollgaard couldn't be happier with his new job. Photo / Ben Fraser
He used to clean the windscreens of people's cars at traffic lights to make a few bucks, now the former Rotorua homeless man is cleaning windows for a real job.
Brian "Bam Bam" Mollgaard was a familiar sight either sitting on footpaths with an upturned cap politely begging for moneyor cleaning windscreens of cars stopped at traffic lights for coins.
But thanks to a Rotorua window cleaning business owner, Bam Bam now has a job and a fresh outlook on life.
The 57-year-old spent three years living rough on the streets. Things started to look up a few years ago when he found love with a woman who was also homeless and the pair were helped into their first home.