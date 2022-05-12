Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua median house price falls by $70,000 in a month: REINZ report

Rotorua median house prices have fallen by $70,000. Photo / NZME

Cira Olivier
Cira Olivier

Multimedia journalist

Rotorua's median house price has fallen the most it has in eight years, dropping $70,000 in a month.

Fear of overpaying is replacing the fear of missing out, while rising interest rates and tighter lending

