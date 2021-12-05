Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

OneRoof: Only 18% of Rotorua homes valued under $500,000

6 minutes to read
Rotorua's current average property value was $755,000. Photo / Getty Images

Zoe Hunter
By:

Multimedia journalist

Only 18 per cent of Rotorua's total housing stock is now valued under $500,000, new data shows.

The latest OneRoof and Valocity property report shows a dramatic decline in the number of homes valued under

