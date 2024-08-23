”This is so, so, serious ... It just strikes at the values of a civil society. We cannot have a civil society if we have this,” Judge Hollister-Jones said.

The court heard the man suffered chronic pain and took strong medication daily. The man claimed to the court that sexual arousal “distracted” him from the pain.

Judge Hollister-Jones dismissed his reason.

The case was detailed in court where, at times, Judge Hollister-Jones had to pause several times before reading the graphic details about the images and videos.

Judge Hollister-Jones said they showed mainly Asian victims, many of who were children and likely the subject of trafficking.

Dehumanising material

The man pleaded guilty to three representative charges, including importing objectionable publications and two counts of possessing objectionable publications. Each charge carried a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail or a fine of up to $50,000.

The material included depictions of child sex exploitation, necrophilia, rape, torture, defecation and bestiality.

Judge Hollister-Jones said that between December 5, 2022, and December 24, 2022, the man used peer-to-peer (P2P) software and downloaded 11,918 publications depicting child sexual exploitation material from an overseas internet protocol (IP) address.

He was found to have 43,629 child sex exploitation publications, totalling about 860 hours across four devices.

During that year-long period, he was also found in possession of 376 publications across three devices.

The Rotorua Courthouse. Photo / NZME

A police summary provided to the Rotorua Daily Post said child sexual exploitation material was the result of real exploitation or sexual abuse.

The summary said the man’s offending was picked up by a New Zealand Customs investigator who detected a person in New Zealand was distributing objectionable publications over the internet using P2P software.

The investigator was able to download publications directly from the man’s computer. as they were made available on the P2P network.

Customs traced the offending to a house in Rotorua.

‘Very, very sorry for himself’

Crown Solicitor Amanda Gordon, appearing for the Customs Service, said she could not find another case in New Zealand that involved such a large number of photos and videos overall.

She said it was an aggravating feature the man had professed his innocence since his arrest and only admitted the charges two weeks before he was due to stand trial this year.

She said he “lawyer-shopped and psychologist-shopped” leading to a delay.

“He has constantly changed lawyers as a result of the advice he was given that he did not like.”

His lawyer, Mike Olphert, said his client had suffered genuine prior trauma and this was not just being raised to get a discount on his sentence.

“When I expressed why he hadn’t raised it prior, he said he was embarrassed and hadn’t wanted to deal with it.”

Judge Hollister-Jones said the theme of the man’s pre-sentence report was the man felt “very, very sorry” for himself and the late reference to trauma could be part of that theme.

The judge was not satisfied there was a major link between the man’s major depressive disorder and his serious offending.

Judge Hollister-Jones said he agreed with the Crown’s submission it was the “most serious” possession case that New Zealand had seen.

He said he only stopped short of imposing the maximum jail term because, despite the man sorting the videos and photos into folders and sub-folders, there was limited curating and file indexing.

He gave discounts totalling 15% for the guilty plea and other matters in the man’s background arriving at a final sentence of seven years and three months in jail.

Customs reacts

Customs Service child exploitation operations team chief customers officer Simon Peterson said in a statement a large majority of the material found showed actual children being sexually abused, in some cases very violently.

“The importing or exporting of child abuse material for one’s own gratification is unacceptable. Customs takes this type of offending very seriously.

“Customs is one of three agencies in New Zealand who pursue these offenders, working closely with our partners in police and the Department of Internal Affairs to identify, investigate and arrest those who propagate the vicious cycle of harm by sharing this type of material,” Peterson said.

How to report offending

Concerns or suspicions about someone who may be trading in, or producing child sexual abuse images or videos, can be reported to Customs confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Sexual abuse: Where to get help

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

Call 0800 044 334 • Text 4334

Email support@safetotalk.nz

For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively, contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.

