The case was detailed in court where, at times, Judge Hollister-Jones had to pause several times before reading the graphic details about the images and videos.
Judge Hollister-Jones said they showed mainly Asian victims, many of who were children and likely the subject of trafficking.
Dehumanising material
The man pleaded guilty to three representative charges, including importing objectionable publications and two counts of possessing objectionable publications. Each charge carried a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail or a fine of up to $50,000.
The material included depictions of child sex exploitation, necrophilia, rape, torture, defecation and bestiality.
Judge Hollister-Jones said that between December 5, 2022, and December 24, 2022, the man used peer-to-peer (P2P) software and downloaded 11,918 publications depicting child sexual exploitation material from an overseas internet protocol (IP) address.
He was found to have 43,629 child sex exploitation publications, totalling about 860 hours across four devices.
During that year-long period, he was also found in possession of 376 publications across three devices.
A police summary provided to the Rotorua Daily Post said child sexual exploitation material was the result of real exploitation or sexual abuse.
The summary said the man’s offending was picked up by a New Zealand Customs investigator who detected a person in New Zealand was distributing objectionable publications over the internet using P2P software.
The investigator was able to download publications directly from the man’s computer. as they were made available on the P2P network.
Customs Service child exploitation operations team chief customers officer Simon Peterson said in a statement a large majority of the material found showed actual children being sexually abused, in some cases very violently.
“The importing or exporting of child abuse material for one’s own gratification is unacceptable. Customs takes this type of offending very seriously.
“Customs is one of three agencies in New Zealand who pursue these offenders, working closely with our partners in police and the Department of Internal Affairs to identify, investigate and arrest those who propagate the vicious cycle of harm by sharing this type of material,” Peterson said.
How to report offending
Concerns or suspicions about someone who may be trading in, or producing child sexual abuse images or videos, can be reported to Customs confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.