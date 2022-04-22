Val Isherwood (left), Wendy Burgess, Leigh Taylor, Sarah Kenney and Richard Rugg in action. Photo / Fotozone Photography

Val Isherwood (left), Wendy Burgess, Leigh Taylor, Sarah Kenney and Richard Rugg in action. Photo / Fotozone Photography 200422suplittletheatre.JPG

A heart-warming theatre show will have the audience in stitches while also provoking some thought.

The Rotorua Little Theatre, in association with NZ Play Bureau, is presenting Waiting for God in May.

Written by Michael Aitkens, Waiting for God features all the favourite characters from the original BBC sitcom reimagined, facing the challenges that come with growing old disgracefully in the era of the silver surfer.

In the show, Bayview Retirement Village battle-axe extraordinaire Diana Trent conspires with new resident Tom Ballard to give the conniving manager his comeuppance through a hilarious conspiracy with unexpectedly heart-warming results.

Director Anne Potter says the cast includes four women and four men, and those in the Rotorua Little Theatre's adaptation range in age from 24 to 80s.

She says rehearsals have been going well and that it is an experienced cast.

"Only one member is relatively new to the stage, the others are all very experienced and you see them quite often in the Little Theatre."

Val Isherwood and Greg Davis in Rotorua Little Theatre's Waiting for God. Photo / Fotozone Photography

She says Waiting for God is a comedy, but that it also conveys a message in favour of respecting aged people.

"It's very well written, which always makes it a bit easier to act, and it's also much more pleasurable for the audience.

"It's funny, it's heart-warming, and also makes you think a bit. It's a very satisfying play."

She says it is always great when people support community theatre because it provides entertainment, gives people a chance to get onstage and be involved with a group in a social context, and can also help people to think, develop and see different views on social issues.

The details

What: Rotorua Little Theatre presents Waiting for God

When: May 11 to 14, 7.30pm; May 15, 2pm; May 18 to 21 (excluding Mondays/Tuesdays)

Where: Shambles Theatre

Tickets: Available from Eventfinda