Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has announced Rotorua Lakes Council among the latest group of councils to join the Welcoming Communities programme.

Eight new councils are joining the programme, designed to create inclusive environments where all residents can thrive and belong.

Fiona Whiteridge, general manager of refugee and migrant services INZ says: "We are grateful for the enthusiasm shown and the desire from councils around the country to be part of such an important initiative that began five years ago".

Now, 26 councils are taking part in the programme. Nationally, 38 per cent of city and district councils are committed to making their communities more welcoming for everyone.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick says: "Diversity brings richness to a community, and people with different backgrounds bring different skills and experiences, different thinking and new ways of doing things".

"People who move here from other parts of the world want to contribute to the fabric of our society and it's incumbent on us as a community to make them feel welcome, show them manaakitanga and provide the support they need to transition well into the new life they've chosen.

"We are so pleased to be part of the Welcoming Communities programme as part of our commitment to creating an inclusive community where people are connected and supported, and everyone can thrive."

The other seven councils joining the programme this intake are Napier City, South Wairarapa District, Upper Hutt City, Westland District, Waitaki District, Marlborough District and Hurunui District.

Rotorua Multicultural Council president Margriet Theron was pleased the council's approval to officially become a Welcoming Community had come through so quickly.

"I had written a letter of support when Rosemary Viskovic prepared the application.

"In my submission I listed the many programmes and projects of the Rotorua Multicultural Council, which already make Rotorua a welcoming new hometown for our migrants and international students.

"Getting formal recognition for being a welcoming community was a logical next step for Rotorua Lakes Council to take."

She says one of the objectives of the Rotorua Multicultural Council is to create opportunities for migrants to demonstrate to local residents the contributions migrants make to our community, often by helping to organise cultural festivals of their home countries.

"These events help migrants to settle in Rotorua, to feel at home and appreciated, and build links between them and others from the 64 ethnic groups who participate in our events.

"We notice that more and more born Kiwis come to our multicultural lunches in the Rotorua Library, as they want to learn more about the cultures of the skilled workers from many countries now living in Rotorua."

Margriet says the Welcoming Communities coordinator, who will be based at the council, will work with all the organisations that support migrant and newcomer settlement in Rotorua.

"We already have a well-functioning Rotorua Settlement Support Network, but we would welcome the extra effort that the Welcoming Communities coordinator will contribute."

She says initiatives are already taking place, but could be expanded.

These include Professional Speaking for Migrants courses, Women's Wellbeing Programmes, creating opportunities for migrants to learn about the Treaty of Waitangi and building links with Māori, Plunket support groups for young parents from migrant communities, linking migrants to volunteering opportunities, building links between our international students and well-settled migrants from their home countries, and helping migrants to become actively involved in environmental protection programmes.

Rotorua Lakes Council says the Welcoming Communities coordinator position has been advertised and it hopes to have someone appointed and ready to start in about a month.