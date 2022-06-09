Bhajan Sandhya at Rotorua's Arts Village. Photo / Supplied

A number of people in Rotorua came together to sing and rejuvenate with an age-old and sacred tradition.

Hindu Youth New Zealand (HYNZ) organised the first Bhajan Sandhya (spiritual musical session) recently at The Arts Village.

More than 30 people including children participated in this first Bhajan Sandhya.

Sakshi Vij Sekhon was the lead singer, and she was supported by local artists who played tabla and harmonium.

Sakshi Vij encouraged everyone to sing and express their inner joy, as Bhajan Sandhya is a participatory spiritual practice. Many in the audience joined in with singing.

HYNZ says singing bhajans (devotional songs) is an age-old and sacred tradition.

It says the simple melodious lyrics and ragas have the same effect as meditation. Listening to these sounds has a rejuvenating effect on the body, mind, and spirit.

Since ancient times, people from all cultures and traditions have used music to further people on their spiritual journey.

Deepika Magesan, co-ordinator of the Bhajan Sandhya, says, "The primary motive of Bhajan Sandhya is to give people a chance to spiritually connect and find inner peace.

"This is also a platform for our young people who have been brought up in New

Zealand to understand and gain further insight into their culture, heritage, and values."

HYNZ says studies have reported that listening to bhajans activates our brain, supporting improved analytical ability and attentiveness.

Participants at Bhajan Sandhya. Photo / Supplied

Encouraging children and young people to participate in Bhajan Sandhya will help in building social skills, as well as improve academic and sporting ability, it says.

Sakshi Vij is a licensed immigration adviser, passionate singer, music lover and has connected with music since her childhood.

She aims to sing in different cities to promote Bhajan Sandhya, as well as run immigration support webinars with Hindu Youth New Zealand.

Hindu Youth New Zealand is a youth-led organisation that helps in developing young leaders in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Through capability and capacity building initiatives, such as national conferences, workshops, webinars, cultural events, and mentorship programmes, young people are supported to reach their potential and have an opportunity to contribute to the wider New Zealand society.

For more information regarding the Bhajan Sandhya or Hindu Youth New Zealand, email hinduyouth.newzealand@gmail.com or contact HYNZ through its social

media. Facebook: Hindu Youth New Zealand. Instagram: hinduyouthnz.