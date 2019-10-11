Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua housing crisis: Plans for 800 new homes announced - so why have only a few been built?

Stephanie Arthur-Worsop
By
7 mins to read
Rotorua is desperate for houses but subdivisions are taking years to come to fruition. Photo / File

Rotorua is desperate for houses but subdivisions are taking years to come to fruition. Photo / File

Plans for more than 800 new homes in Rotorua subdivisions have been announced since 2017 but only a handful have been built over the past two and a half years.

Real estate agents and developers

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.