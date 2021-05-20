Rotorua hosts national iHemp Expo

"No, you're not going to get stoned."

This is one sentence New Zealand Hemp Industries Association chairman Richard Barge often finds himself repeating.

Barge says an event like this Saturday's iHemp Expo 2021 is an important step towards solving what he sees as a "PR problem".

"There is no narcotic drug in our product," Barge said.

"Hemp is just another crop that can be used in so many ways."

Many of hemp's uses are going to be on display through exhibitions and presentations at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre this weekend.

"It goes back thousands of years," Barge said.

"Hemp seed is a perfectly balanced food source. The inner woody core can be made into building materials, insulation, and apparel.

"The leaves and flowering tops can be used as a food fibre and health product."

New Zealand Hemp Industries Association chair Richard Barge says this Saturday's iHemp Expo in Rotorua will show people how the crop can be used in many ways. Photo / Andrew Warner

Barge said hemp could provide many solutions in the area of sustainability.

"Composites, plastics, paper manufacture, all those options are now available."

Barge, who is co-owner of two hemp companies, Hemptastic NZ Ltd and Hemp Seeds Foods Ltd, will also be exhibiting on Saturday.

He is convinced that hemp can bring New Zealand "another level" of business.

"We can produce a lot of biomass in a short growing season," Barge said.

"Even if we were a niche product overseas we could make quite a profit."

The iHemp Summit is an event held every two years. In 2021 attendees numbered 200. Photo / Andrew Warner

The public expo day on Saturday is on day four of iHemp 2021, a national summit held every two years.

This year's summit had 200 people registered to attend.

Event organisers were looking forward to several thousand people attending the free public expo on Saturday.

The day will run from 10am to 4pm. It is free and open to the public.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to attend presentations, ask questions and browse exhibitions of hemp products and raw materials.

Presentations include

• The differences between industrial Hemp, Medicinal Cannabis and Marijuana by Richard Barge

• Hempcrete construction by Jo Say

• Cooking with Hemp by Nicki Mackinnon

• Prescribing cannabis in Aotearoa New Zealand: Experience from the first cannabis clinic in the country by Dr Graham Gulbransen