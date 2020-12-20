Rotorua golfers team up to complete 72-hole challenge for Cancer Society

A Rotorua team is pulling on all their mental strength as they complete a dawn to dusk golfing challenge for the Cancer Society.

The challenge, the Longest Day, will take place today, on the summer solstice, which marks the day of the year with the most sunlight hours.

Taking advantage of maximum daylight hours, teams around the country will be teeing up for a golfing challenge.

One of those teams is the Rotorua Bashers, who will play four rounds of golf - 72 holes - and clock in about 42km over the course of the day.

Matt Schofield got the team together - five of the junior golfers he coached - all between the ages of 13 and 16.

Schofield has been playing golf for 20 years and said this would be the biggest mental and physical challenge he's faced on the greens.

Jenny Urbahn, 15 (left), Matt Schofield and Taylar Lowthey, 14, are doing the Longest Day golf fundraiser for the Cancer Society. Photo / Andrew Warner

The most he had ever played in a day was 36 holes and laughed saying his "body isn't what it use to be".

"It's mentally and physically exhausting," he said.

For Schofield, signing up for the challenge was personal.

In 2017, his mother passed away after her battle with cancer and he said he wanted to do what he could to support those who supported her.

To keep them going, Schofield said they had teamed up local businesses to keep them fed and hydrated throughout the day.

Countdown will supply the snacks, Pita Pit the lunch, and Domino's for dinner.

The team has a goal of $5000 and is already more than halfway there.

Each member is raising money separately towards the final pot of funds, and if Schofield reaches $2000, he and two other players - Reeve and Raoul - will shave their heads.

They teed off at 5.45am this morning on Arikikapakapa [Rotorua Golf Club] and will play through to sunset, or until all four rounds have been complete.

Every day 71 New Zealanders are diagnosed with cancer, according to the Cancer Society, which is 100 per cent community funded and provides practical support for patients.

A nationwide total of $183,300 has been raised through the event and all money raised will go towards cancer research, prevention, and support services.