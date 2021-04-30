Rotorua father and daughter duo Eugene and Maioha Kara share their story

Born in Rotorua, Maioha Kara is an emerging artist. Photo / Supplied

Friends of Rotorua Museum are hosting a special talk by a father and daughter duo - artists Maioha and Eugene Kara.

Based in Rotorua, Eugene Kara has been active in the arts sector as artist, advocate and educator for more than 20 years.

He is a multi-disciplinary artist and bronze casting specialist.

Eugene's own sculptures and carvings have been developed for both galleries and public spaces.

Some of his public works can be seen at the Mighty River, Karapiro Domain, Cambridge, University of Waikato and Waikato Expressway.

Rotorua artist Eugene Kara. Photo / Supplied

In 2013 Eugene was appointed head caster at the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute (NZMACI) where he established the first Māori foundry and casting facility in Aotearoa, named Te Ahi Komau, with four specialty casting studios.

Born in Rotorua, Maioha Kara is an emerging artist currently based in Wellington.

Maioha has achieved a BFA First Class Honours, Massey University and MFA in 2020.

Her practice is informed by Te Ao Māori and draws on her Māori, Pacific Island Māori and Pākehā heritage.

Maioha pays homage to her ancestry, utilising contemporary processes and technologies.

She pulls from the arts of whakairo, taniko, tukutuku, kowhaiwhai, from her Pacific heritage the art of tivaevae and crochet and knotting from her Pakeha ancestry.

The most recent Friends of Rotorua Museum acquisition was a work by Maioha entitled Twentyone.

Friends of Rotorua Museum's Janette Irvine thinks it will be interesting to hear Eugene's and Maioha's stories of their art journeys and current activities.

She says it is rather special to have a father and daughter as recognised local artists.

"Eugene is well-established as a bronze casting artist, with major contributions to education and the founding of the Bronze Foundry at the NZ Māori Arts & Crafts Institute.

"His works are represented in significant art collections in New Zealand.

"Maioha is considered a significant young emerging artist."

Janette says they will have one of Maioha's large works from her solo exhibition in 2019, bought by the Friends of Rotorua Museum, on display. They will also bring other works to show.

For more information email Mike Cresswell on mikeandmaureenc@xtra.co.nz.

The Details

- What: Talk by Maioha and Eugene Kara

- When: Thursday, May 6, 5.30pm to 7pm

- Where: Te Rūnanga Tea House Government Gardens

- Tickets $10 for members of Friends of Rotorua Museum, $15 for non-members. Available to buy from Rotorua Lakes Council Reception, numbers are limited