30th October is World Osteoporosis Day. Liz Harding at QE Health. 10 October 2022 The Daily Post Photograph by Andrew Warner.

30th October is World Osteoporosis Day. Liz Harding at QE Health. 10 October 2022 The Daily Post Photograph by Andrew Warner.

With World Osteoporosis Day coming up, Rotorua experts are encouraging the community to learn more about it and what they can do to reduce risks.

Liz Harding from QE Health's bone density service says osteoporosis literally means 'porous bone', and is a condition that causes bones to become thin and fragile, decreasing bone strength.

This increases the risk of fracturing or breaking a bone, even after a minor fall or bump (which is called a fragility fracture), she says.

Fractures due to osteoporosis can be a major cause of pain, and often results in long term disability and loss of independence among older adults.

Osteoporosis is also sometimes confused with osteoarthritis. Osteoporosis is a bone disease, whereas osteoarthritis is a disease of the joints and surrounding tissue.

Liz says a lot of people think osteoporosis is something they are not going to get until they are old, which is not necessarily true. It can also be prevented and risks can be diminished considerably.

QE Health really encourage people to get checked before a fragility fracture might happen.

According to statistics, at least one in three women and one in five men over the age of 50 will suffer a fragility fracture due to osteoporosis.

Women are at greater risk of osteoporosis due to the rapid decline in osteogen levels after menopause.

"QE Health can diagnose osteoporosis with a DEXA scanner that will take a scan of your lumbar spine, one hip, and a forearm - three areas that commonly suffer fragility fractures."



She says awareness is important to help people to maintain their independence, and to make sure people take positive steps to reduce their risk.

"We can't stop fractures or falls from happening, but we can reduce the risk. Bone scanning is a way to determine low bone density before fracture occurs."

She says people can either go to QE Health for a scan privately or by referral from their GP or a specialist.

QE Health rheumatology nurse Sara Kelly says osteoporosis is often called the 'silent disease' as bone loss occurs without any external symptoms, and many do not know they have osteoporosis until they suffer a fracture.

If a fragility fracture has occured, and the person is over the age of 50 years, they may be sent for a DEXA scan and Falls Risk Assessment under the Fracture Liaison Service.

She says there is a variety of education and information that can be provided depending on what comes out of the scanning test.

"Our team can discuss home safety, strength and balance exercises or classes, and suggest lifestyle modifications to promote strong bone health.

For more information on osteoporosis go to www.osteoporosis.org.nz, and you can get in touch with QE Health on (07) 343 1665 or referrals@qehealth.co.nz

Risk factors for osteoporosis

- Fracture history

- Family history

- Low body weight

- Medical history - certain conditions and medications can impact on bone health

- Low levels of physical activity, smoking, excessive alcohol

Prevention and management

- Exercise regularly

- Eat well - calcium and vitamin D

- Fall proofing home

- Healthy lifestyle habits - limit alcohol, don't smoke, maintain a healthy weight

Source: Osteoporosis New Zealand