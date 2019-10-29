Anthony van Dorp spent 17 years in the police and has concerns about the proposed arms bill. Photo / Stephen Parker

Anthony van Dorp spent 17 years in the police and has concerns about the proposed arms bill. Photo / Stephen Parker

The first oral submissions on the Arms Legislation Bill are being heard in Wellington today and Auckland and Christchurch will host further hearings tomorrow. The bill includes proposals for a firearm registry, as part of a raft of gun law changes following the March 15 mosque attacks in Christchurch which killed 51 people. Some written submissions on the bill have made public. Samantha Olley reports.

READ MORE:

• Firearms register announced as part of Government's second tranche of gun law reforms

• National lays out 13 changes the Government needs to adopt before it supports more gun laws

• Draft of Government's gun laws leaked

• Government wants gun register, tighter rules on firearms licences, ban on visitors buying weapons

The mother of a murdered Rotorua woman has written in support of proposed new firearms laws but others have concerns - including an ex-policeman, a former army sniper coach and competitive shooters.

The second tranche of reforms follows April's ban on military-style semi-automatic weapons and assault rifles after the Christchurch mosque attacks.

The first oral submissions on the Arms Legislation Bill are being heard todayin Wellington.

Val Burr, mother of Tanya Burr, who was stabbed to death in a Rotorua home invasion in 2002, wrote to the Select Committee in support of the Arms Legislation Bill, saying she was "familiar with a tragic killing".

Tanya Burr was stabbed to death in Rotorua in 2002. Photo / File

She supported proposals for an arms register, licensing for shooting clubs and gun ranges, and "much better checking of people who apply for gun licences".

Burr believed the duration of gun licences should be reduced to three years from 10 years.

"Ten years is idiotic ... People's mental health changes fast. When all is going well, lengthy licences are fine, but mental health ... it certainly doesn't go in 10-year cycles."

But others such as Rotorua man Anthony van Dorp, who spent 17 years in the police, wrote that the bill would do little to enhance public safety.

Anthony van Dorp spent 17 years in the police and has concerns about the proposed arms bill. Photo / Stephen Parker

"I contend the bill will also create a hugely expensive, complex and cumbersome bureaucracy which will be a burden on police and on firearms licence holders."

He said the current Arms Act was "largely good" and only needed to be updated with small adjustments.

"It is unfortunate in my view that this bill is not on hold until the findings of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the March 15 events are made public along with recommendations of the inquiry."

He said a firearms registry would be impractical, and criminals would not use it.

However, he supported proposals meaning only firearms licence holders could possess ammunition and parts, more rigorous vetting of firearms licence applicants, and increased penalties for those who broke firearms laws.

Rotorua gunsmith Malcolm Gillice spent 20 years in the New Zealand Army, including 10 as a sniper coach.

He wrote to the Select Committee stating "a lot of these proposals will put undue restrictions and costs on law-abiding, licensed firearm owners and have little or no effect on public safety."

A shell is ejected at a clay target trapshooting competition. Photo / File

Rotorua-based hunter and New Zealand representative competitive shooter Warren Fitzsimmons wrote in opposition to the bill saying it would "make it very hard for clubs to carry on".

He was concerned there were no exemptions for sport shooters, and that target shooting on private land would be banned.

"The bill does not go after criminals and gangs," he said.

Used shells at a clay target trapshooting competition. Photo / File

Cullum Birch, president of the Rotorua Rod & Gun Club, wrote saying clubs like his relied entirely on volunteers.

"Our concern is that the added pressure of this bill will reduce the number of clubs and in turn reduce public education and the safe use of firearms."

The bill proposes

• Starting a firearms registry

• Halving firearms licence durations to five years

• Licences for shooting clubs and ranges

• All people with firearm parts, magazines and ammunition will need a licence

• Tightening licence rules for individuals and dealers

• New offences and penalties

• Enabling health practitioners to notify police if they have concerns about a licenced firearms owner