Rotorua enjoys activities and summer weather for school holidays

Fun in the sun at Boyes Beach, Lake Okareka. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Rotorua Library has been a hive of activity, with two weeks of its school holiday programme being completed today. The programme still has one-and-half weeks left.

So far, activities have included Lego, board games, mystery art bags, poi making, coding, and stop motion animation.

On Wednesday a number of children turned up to the library to get creative and have fun while learning.

Iyla Rosanoski, 7, was at the DIY stickers session. She says this library activity was fun and easy, and that the instructions were great.

She says you could either use a template or create you own sticker designs.

It's been busy holidays for Iyla, who says she has also been playing in the pool, going mountain biking in the forest with her dad and will be going to her school's holiday programme.

Iyla says she is looking forward to going back to school to learn and see her friends again.

Blake Kilgour, 7, took part in one of the coding sessions at the library.

She says this was her first time taking part in the library's holiday programme and she enjoyed learning coding on the computer because it was hard but fun.

Blake says during the holidays she had also been looking after her pony and was looking forward to going back to school and seeing her friends.

Rotorua library youth and early learning lead Kylie Holmes says it has been an exciting holiday period for the library so far.

She says the library has free busy bags for people to take home if they are unable to attend the activities.

The Great Te Aka Mauri Summer Reading Challenge is also still going until February 5, and people can pick up a sheet to take home with prizes to be won when sheets are returned.

Activities still coming up in the library's school holiday programme include kite making, creating memo boards, Lego, coding, triangle towers, movie making and STEAM.

There has been some great weather these summer school holidays, and many people have taken the opportunity to enjoy the city's lakes, forest and parks.

According to MetService in the last 30 days the total rainfall has been about 88.6mm and the highest temperature was 27C on January 6.